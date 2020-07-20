Georgia defensive back Divaad Wilson entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Wilson, a former four-star prospect from Miami, started two games as a redshirt freshman last season.

He made his first career interception against Notre Dame but missed the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Baylor due to injury.

Wilson made his decision to transfer public via his Twitter page, writing that it would be in his best interest to be closer to home.

Change Is Inevitable and I want to personally thank my coaches and the fans as well.... Newt Checking Out ✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/uT1s7cIZRU — Divaad "Newt" Wilson #LLP #LLJ (@NikemanNewt) July 20, 2020

Despite the loss of Wilson, Georgia returns a fair amount of experience in its secondary this season, led by senior safety Richard LeCounte and junior cornerback Eric Stokes.