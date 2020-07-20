The Pac-12 is postponing its football media days event, set for July 29-31, to a yet-to-be-determined date, the league announced Monday.

The annual event was set to be held at the Hollywood & Highland entertainment complex in Los Angeles. The Pac-12 said the postponement stems from recent decisions by league presidents and chancellors to implement a conference-only football schedule and delay the start of mandatory athletic activities.

All FBS conferences have canceled or postponed their preseason media days events, which are expected to take place virtually if at all. The Big 12 is set to hold its media days virtually Aug. 3.