Dad of Huskers fan Jack Hoffman has brain tumor

Andy Hoffman, the father of Nebraska Cornhuskers fan and brain cancer patient Jack Hoffman, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Andy Hoffman revealed the news Monday in a Facebook post, saying he had a seizure Sunday while running in Atkinson, Nebraska. An MRI revealed a "massive brain tumor," Hoffman wrote.

Hoffman, who is a lawyer, said he's at the Mayo Clinic to figure out the next steps in his treatment.

"After spending the last 9 years helping my son with his fight with brain cancer, and many others, I have now learned first hand what these people have gone through," Andy Hoffman wrote on Facebook.

Jack Hoffman, diagnosed with brain cancer at age 5 in April 2011, gained national attention when he ran for a touchdown during Nebraska's spring game in April 2013. His 69-yard run earned an ESPY for Best Moment. Hoffman's parents, Andy and Bri, formed the Team Jack Foundation to raise money for pediatric brain cancer research.

Jack, now 13, underwent two brain surgeries in 2011 to remove most of his tumor, before undergoing chemotherapy. Before his second surgery, he met then-Nebraska running back Rex Burkhead and formed a friendship with the Huskers star. The tumor in Hoffman's brain remains, and he has participated in several clinical trials. He played in his first junior high football game last September.