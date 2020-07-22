Miami got a big recruiting win Tuesday when ESPN 300 athlete James Williams announced his commitment to the Hurricanes.

I know my momma prond of what her son becoming 💯 #Blessed pic.twitter.com/Iqye4iTPou — James Williams (@Begreat_20) July 22, 2020

Williams is the No. 33-ranked prospect overall out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida. He chose Miami over Georgia, and is now the highest-ranked commitment in the Hurricanes' class.

At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Williams is likely a safety who can play multiple positions, including linebacker. He is a physically imposing prospect and surprised many by picking Miami instead of Georgia, which seemingly led in his recruitment prior to his announcement.

In fact, Miami wasn't in Williams' top list he released in February that included Alabama, Georgia and Clemson.

The Hurricanes had the No. 11-ranked recruiting class prior to Williams jumping on board, and now have eight ESPN 300 commitments in the class.

The class has two ESPN 300 wide receivers in Jacolby George and Romello Brinson, two ESPN 300 defensive linemen in Savion Collins and Jabari Ishmael, two ESPN 300 offensive linemen in Laurence Seymore and Michael McLaughlin, and ESPN 300 running back Thad Franklin.

All eight of Miami's ESPN 300 commitments are from the state of Florida, and within an hour of Miami.