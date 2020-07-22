Toledo head football coach Jason Candle has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Wednesday.

Candle, who is not experiencing any symptoms, will self-isolate for the next 10 days.

The 40-year-old is the first FBS coach to publicly announce a positive test.

"I recently tested positive for COVID-19," Candle said in a statement. "Fortunately, I have not experienced any symptoms. I appreciate all the doctors and medical workers who are on the front lines battling the virus. I look forward to returning to the team after meeting safety guidelines. Go Rockets!"

The university said in a statement that it would work with the Lucas County Health Department to "determine if any further steps are required" beyond Candle's self-isolation.

Candle, a former Toledo assistant, took over as head coach in 2015 and has compiled a record of 34-19, including a MAC championship in 2017.