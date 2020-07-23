Will college football happen in 2020? How each conference is approaching the upcoming fall season

With the country continuing to battle the coronavirus pandemic, the state of the college football season remains uncertain, and a standard fall schedule seems unlikely as August approaches. Each conference has put together a plan for the upcoming season, but as the news changes, so will the college football landscape.

Here are the latest updates from the college football world.

Jump to:

ACC | Big 12 | Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC | FCS

Football Bowl Subdivision

American Athletic Conference

AAC will require testing before games: The AAC announced that it will require coronavirus testing for teams at least 72 hours before football games. The protocol will be in place throughout the regular season and bowl season.

Games canceled: Cincinnati at Nebraska; Norfolk State at East Carolina; Houston at Washington State; Memphis at Purdue; Bethune-Cookman at South Florida; Rutgers at Temple; Tulane at Northwestern; Florida A&M at UCF.

Games postponed: Notre Dame at Navy (in Ireland); Lafayette at Navy.

ACC

Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games up in the air: The status of the three Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games, each of which features an ACC team, remains uncertain as the ACC, Big 12 and SEC continue to weigh the options pertaining to the upcoming season. Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia are all slated to play over the first two weeks of the season in Atlanta at the yearly Kickoff event.

ACC to announce football decision in late July: Along with the Big 12, the ACC announced that it will make a decision on the football season in "late July." The announcement came on the heels of the Big Ten announcing a conference-only schedule in 2020.

Games canceled: Purdue at Boston College; Holy Cross at Boston College; Elon at Duke; Miami at Michigan State; Syracuse at Rutgers, Colgate at Syracuse; Penn State at Virginia Tech.

Games postponed: Delaware at North Carolina State; James Madison at North Carolina; Richmond at Pittsburgh; Villanova at Wake Forest.

Big 12

Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games up in the air: The status of the three Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games, one of which features West Virginia, remains uncertain as the ACC, Big 12 and SEC continue to weigh the options pertaining to the upcoming season.

Big 12 to announce football decision in late July: Along with the ACC, the Big 12 announced that it will make a decision on the football season in "late July." The announcement came on the heels of the Big Ten announcing a conference-only schedule in 2020.

Games canceled: Iowa State at Iowa; Oregon State at Oklahoma State; TCU at California; Texas Tech at Arizona; Maryland at West Virginia.

Games postponed: New Hampshire at Kansas; Prairie View A&M at TCU; Alcorn State at Texas Tech.

Some conferences remain positive that some fans will be allowed in the stands this fall. William Purnell/Icon Sportswire

Big Ten

Big Ten cancels nonconference: Big Ten directors and presidents announced that the conference will move to a "conference-only" model for all fall sports, including football

Games canceled: Illinois State at Illinois; UConn at Illinois; Bowling Green State at Illinois; Western Kentucky at Indiana; Ball State at Indiana; Indiana at UConn; UNI at Iowa; Iowa State at Iowa; Northern Illinois at Iowa; Towson at Maryland; Northern Illinois at Maryland; Maryland at West Virginia; Michigan at Washington; Ball State at Michigan; Arkansas State at Michigan; Michigan State at BYU; Toledo at Michigan State; Miami at Michigan State; FAU at Minnesota; Tennessee Tech at Minnesota; Minnesota at BYU; Central Michigan at Nebraska; South Dakota State at Nebraska; Cincinnati at Nebraska; Bowling Green State at Ohio State; Ohio State at Oregon; Buffalo at Ohio State; Kent State at Penn State; Penn State at Virginia Tech; San Jose State at Penn State; Memphis at Purdue; Air Force at Purdue; Purdue at Boston College; Monmouth at Rutgers; Syracuse at Rutgers; Rutgers at Temple; Southern Illinois at Wisconsin; Appalachian State at Wisconsin; Notre Dame at Wisconsin.

Conference USA

Games canceled: Norfolk State at Charlotte; FAU at Minnesota; Western Kentucky at Indiana.

Games postponed: Stony Brook at Florida Atlantic; Prairie View at Louisiana Tech; Hampton at Old Dominion; Jacksonville State at Southern Mississippi; Alabama A&M at UAB; Grambling at UTSA

Independents

Games canceled: Bucknell at Army; Princeton at Army; BYU at Utah; Michigan State at BYU; BYU at Arizona State; BYU at Minnesota; BYU at Stanford; North Carolina A&T at Liberty; New Mexico State at UCLA; Notre Dame at Wisconsin; Stanford at Notre Dame; Notre Dame at USC; UConn at Illinois; Indiana at UConn.

Games postponed: Texas Southern at New Mexico State; Notre Dame at Navy (in Ireland); Maine at UConn; Albany at UMass.

MAC

Games canceled: Ball State at Michigan; Ball State at Indiana; Bowling Green State at Ohio State; Bowling Green State at Indiana; Buffalo at Ohio State; Central Michigan at Nebraska; Central Michigan at Northwestern; Kent State at Penn State; Northern Illinois at Maryland; Northern Illinois at Iowa; North Carolina Central at Ohio; Toledo at Michigan State; Stony Brook at Western Michigan.

Games postponed: Maine at Ball State; Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Miami (Ohio); Rhode Island at Northern Illinois.

Mountain West

Games canceled: Air Force at Purdue; Colorado at Colorado State; Colorado State at Oregon State; Fresno State at Colorado; Hawaii at Arizona; UCLA at Hawaii; Fordham at Hawaii; Hawaii at Oregon; New Mexico at USC; San Diego State at UCLA; San Jose State at Penn State; California at UNLV; Arizona State at UNLV; Washington State at Utah State; Utah State at Washington; Utah at Wyoming.

Pac-12 moves to conference-only football this season: The Pac-12 followed in the Big Ten's footsteps and announced the upcoming 2020 football schedule will be conference-only. All of the nonconference games have been canceled, including Ohio State at Oregon and USC vs Alabama in Arlington, Texas.

Games canceled: Northern Arizona at Arizona State; Arizona State at UNLV; BYU at Arizona State; Hawaii at Arizona; Portland State at Arizona; Arizona at Texas Tech; California at UNLV; TCU at California; Cal Poly at California; Colorado at Colorado State; Fresno State at Colorado; Colorado at Texas A&M; North Dakota State at Oregon; Ohio State at Oregon; Hawaii at Oregon; Oregon State at Oklahoma State; Colorado State at Oregon State; Portland State at Oregon State; William and Mary at Stanford; Stanford at Notre Dame; BYU at Stanford; New Mexico State at UCLA; UCLA at Hawaii at UCLA; UCLA at San Diego State; USC vs Alabama (in Arlington, Texas); New Mexico at USC; Notre Dame at USC; BYU at Utah; Montana State at Utah; Utah at Wyoming; Michigan at Washington; Sacramento State at Washington; Utah State at Washington; Washington State at Utah State; Houston at Washington State; Idaho at Washington State.

SEC

SEC delays football decision: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said "there will be more clarity" near the end of July with regard to a decision about the football season. The conference will likely follow the ACC and Big 12 in announcing a decision by the end of the month.

Games canceled: Alabama vs USC (in Arlington, Texas); Colorado at Texas A&M.

Games postponed: Alcorn State at Auburn; Alabama A&M at Mississippi State.

Fans will likely have to social distance if audiences are allowed this fall. Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire

Sun Belt

Games canceled: Morgan State at Appalachian State; Appalachian State at Wisconsin; Howard at Arkansas State; Arkansas State at Michigan State; Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Troy.

Games postponed: Grambling at South Alabama.

Football Championship Subdivision

Big Sky

Games canceled: Sacramento State at Washington; Montana State at Utah; Portland State at Arizona; Portland State at Oregon State; Idaho at Washington State; Cal Poly at California; Northern Arizona at Arizona State.

Big South

Games canceled: Monmouth at Rutgers; Fordham at Monmouth; Point University at Kennesaw State; Davidson at Campbell; Howard at Hampton; Presbyterian College at Johnson C. Smith.

Games postponed: Monmouth at Albany; Monmouth at Maine; Monmouth at Hampton; Alabama State at Kennesaw State; Hampton at Kennesaw State; Charleston Southern at Hampton; Campbell at Elon; Campbell at Hampton; Virginia Union at Hampton; Old Dominion at Hampton; Fort Valley State at Hampton; Gardner-Webb at Hampton; Hampton at North Alabama; Charleston Southern at Hampton.

Colonial Athletic Association

Colonial Athletic Association cancels season: The CAA announced that it is canceling the 2020 football season. Teams in the conference will be allowed to pursue independent schedules.

Games canceled/postponed: All games scheduled have been canceled.

FCS Independents

Robert Morris reschedules: Hawaii filled a gap in its schedule due to the on-going coronavirus with a Sept. 26 game with Robert Morris. Robert Morris is an FCS Independent for the 2020 season as it prepares to join the Big South in 2021.

Games canceled: Holy Cross at Merrimack.

Games postponed: Merrimack at New Hampshire; Merrimack at James Madison.

Great West

Game canceled/postponed: TBD

Ivy League

Ivy League sets the trend: The Ivy League announced on July 8 that all fall sports, including football, will not compete in 2020. The decision by the conference at the start of the month was the first major decision about fall sports by any conference in the country, with regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games canceled/postponed: All games scheduled have been canceled.

MEAC

MEAC suspends all fall sports: The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference suspended all fall sports for an indefinite period on July 16. The conference has not ruled out playing football in the spring.

Games canceled/postponed: All schedules postponed indefinitely. Possible spring season.

Missouri Valley

Games canceled: South Dakota State at Nebraska; North Carolina A&T at North Dakota State; North Dakota State at Oregon; Northern Iowa at Iowa; Illinois State at Illinois; Southern Illinois at Wisconsin;

North Dakota State's trip to Oregon was one of the most anticipated nonconference matchups in 2020, but the Pac-12 eliminated nonconference games earlier this month. AP Photo/Sam Hodde

Northeast Conference

Games canceled: Central Connecticut at Yale; Lafayette at Sacred Heart; Sacred Heart at Penn; St. Francis at Richmond; Lehigh at Sacred Heart; Bryant at Fordham, Bryant at Brown; Brookville at Delaware,

Games postponed: Wagner at Central Connecticut; Sacred Heart at Stony Brook; Rhode Island at Bryant; Brookville at Lehigh.

Ohio Valley

Games canceled: Dayton at Southeast Missouri State; Tennessee Tech at Minnesota; North Carolina Central at Tennessee Tech; Southern at Tennessee State; Jackson State at Tennessee State; Clark Atlanta at Tennessee State.

Patriot League

Patriot League cancels fall sports: On July 13, the Patriot League announced it was canceling all fall sports, including football. The decision followed step with the Ivy League's announcement in early July.

Games canceled/postponed: All schedules canceled.

Pioneer Football League

Games canceled: Georgetown at San Diego; Dayton at Southeast Missouri State; Dayton at Georgetown; Hastings College at Drake; Davidson at Campbell; Barton College at Davidson; Middle Georgia State College at Davidson; Georgetown at Marist; Marist at Cornell; Marist at Dartmouth; Ave Maria at Stetson.

Southern Conference

Games canceled: South Carolina State at Wofford; Princeton at VMI; Elon at The Citadel.

Games postponed: Chattanooga at James Madison.

Southland Conference

Games canceled: Mississippi Valley State at Nicholls; Mississippi Valley State at Sam Houston State; Stephen F. Austin at Alabama A&T; Northwestern State at Prairie View A&M; Houston Baptist at Texas Southern.

SWAC

SWAC plans for spring football: The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced on July 20 it was postponing the 2020 football season.

Games canceled: All games are postponed for 2020. The conference is aiming for a season in the spring.