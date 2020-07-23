        <
          Michigan State pauses football workouts after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

          9:45 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Michigan State's football team is pausing workouts after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

          The school said Wednesday night it was preparing to begin a 20-hour week in which athletes and staff would be in larger groups than during voluntary workouts or eight-hour weeks.

          It conducted surveillance COVID-19 testing recently on staff members and athletes. One staff member received a positive result.

          The program will pause workouts and won't start 20-hour weeks until it receives complete results from surveillance testing.