Michigan State's football team is pausing workouts after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said Wednesday night it was preparing to begin a 20-hour week in which athletes and staff would be in larger groups than during voluntary workouts or eight-hour weeks.

It conducted surveillance COVID-19 testing recently on staff members and athletes. One staff member received a positive result.

The program will pause workouts and won't start 20-hour weeks until it receives complete results from surveillance testing.