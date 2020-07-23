Two former Mississippi State players who transferred to Florida State will be eligible to play for the Seminoles this season after the NCAA granted them waivers, the school announced on Thursday.

Former Bulldogs defensive back Jarrian Jones and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett will add experience and depth to new FSU coach Mike Norvell's defense.

"We are fired up for Jarrian and Fabien to have this opportunity to compete this season," Norvell said in a statement. "The entire Florida State family is grateful to the NCAA committee for their time considering these appeals for two great young men. Jarrian and Fabien are tremendous football players who have already had a positive impact on our program, and I'm looking forward to seeing that impact continue to grow."

Lovett transferred to FSU in April after criticizing Bulldogs coach Mike Leach's tweet that showed a meme of a woman knitting a noose for her husband during self-quarantine. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Lovett started 13 games at Mississippi State and had 19 tackles, including 2½ for loss with one sack.

Jones, an ESPN 300 prospect in 2019, announced that he was transferring to Ole Miss, but then changed his mind and enrolled at Florida State. He also has three years of eligibility remaining.

In high school, Jones committed to Mississippi State during his recruitment, decommitted, committed to Oklahoma, decommitted from the Sooners and eventually signed with the Bulldogs.

Last season as a freshman, Jones appeared in 11 games at Mississippi State with one start and had 12 tackles, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery.