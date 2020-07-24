Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowler Aaron Donald was a unanimous All-American while playing at Pitt, and now the Panthers are adding another Donald to the roster.

Elliot Donald, an ESPN 300 defensive end in the 2021 class, and nephew to Aaron, announced his commitment to Pitt on Friday.

Donald is the No. 80-ranked recruit overall and chose the Panthers over offers from Kentucky, Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State and plenty of others

Aaron appeared in Elliot's commitment video, giving his nephew advice about the college process and telling him that he can't be satisfied.

"You can brag about your nephew, he's got 100 offers and I had three," Donald said in the commitment video. "So, you see that and you're proud of him, you just want him to keep working. I always tell him don't be satisfied."

Elliot had more offers than his uncle, and while he's trying to create his own legacy, he is going to try to replicate what his uncle was able to do while at Pitt throughout his decorated career.

The younger Donald is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound defensive end out of Central Catholic High School in Reading, Pennsylvania. He is now Pitt's highest-ranked commit in the 2021 class that has 17 total commitments.