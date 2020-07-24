Michigan State's entire football team will quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days after a second staff member and one athlete tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday.

"As part of the athletic department's return to campus policy, student-athletes quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19," the school said in a prepared statement. "The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes."

MSU paused workouts Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. The school will conduct another round of surveillance testing before deciding whether to resume workouts.

While all players will isolate or quarantine, only staff members who have tested positive or shown symptoms are required to quarantine during a 14-day period.

No members of Michigan State's athletic department staff had tested positive during the school's first few rounds of testing.

Friday marked the start of the enhanced summer access period for college football teams, which allows up to eight hours each week for weight training, conditioning and film review, one hour per day for both meetings and a walk-through where the football can be used.