The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have stopped all in-person team activities and quarantined the entire football program after six additional positive tests for COVID-19 were announced Saturday.

The program has had 10 total positive tests since returning to campus on June 15.

The school, which reportedly had not been publicizing its testing results prior to Saturday, said it would "work diligently with Rutgers medical experts, and state and local officials" to determine the next steps.

On Friday, Michigan State, which is also in the Big Ten, said it would quarantine or self-isolate its entire football team after a second staff member and one athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

Friday marked the start of the enhanced summer access period for college football teams, which allows up to eight hours each week for weight training, conditioning and film review, and one hour per day for both meetings and a walk-through in which the football can be used.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.