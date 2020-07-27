Miami names Houston transfer King starting QB

Miami named D'Eriq King its starting quarterback on Monday, making official what many expected when he transferred in from Houston.

"D'Eriq's hard work both on and off the field has earned him the starting quarterback position," Miami coach Manny Diaz said in a statement. "His leadership qualities have been evident since he arrived on campus, continuing through mat drills, spring practice, our virtual meetings and summer activities. We're excited to see him lead this offense and I know his teammates are excited as well."

King started 22 games at Houston with 78 total touchdowns, 4,295 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards. He opted to redshirt last season and transferred to Miami in January. King only had four spring practices with the Hurricanes before the coronavirus pandemic forced them to stop.