Florida State has dismissed former five-star recruit Khalan Laborn because of a violation of team rules, the school confirmed Tuesday.

Laborn, ranked fourth among running backs and 36th overall in 2017 according to ESPN, was part of Jimbo Fisher's final signing class at Florida State and was touted as an emerging star when he joined the program alongside Cam Akers, but his career was defined instead by injuries and off-field problems.

After redshirting the 2017 season, Laborn suffered a dislocated kneecap in the second game of 2018, missing the remainder of the year. He returned to action in 2019 in a backup role, appearing in 10 games and rushing for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He missed the final two games of the season, including a suspension against Florida in the regular-season finale. Laborn had also been sent home from Florida State's bowl game in 2017 against Southern Miss.

With Akers selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, Laborn was expected to be a centerpiece of the Seminoles' ground game this season under new head coach Mike Norvell.

Texas A&M transfer Jashaun Corbin now will likely be the Seminoles' lead back.