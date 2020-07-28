Clemson's success recruiting elite defensive linemen continued Tuesday when ESPN 300 defensive tackle Payton Page announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Page, a 6-foot-3, 360-pound defensive lineman out of Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, is the No. 31 prospect overall, according to ESPN's rankings.

He had a top three of Clemson, North Carolina and Tennessee, and while the Tar Heels made a big push, the Tigers won out in the end.

Clemson had already landed two ESPN 300 defensive line commits in this 2021 class, Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson. The coaches signed six ESPN 300 defensive linemen in the 2020 class, including five-stars Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, and also had ESPN 300 defensive tackle Tyler Davis in the 2019 class, who contributed in his freshman season.

To say the depth along the defensive line is being replenished is an understatement, and the 2021 class as a whole has some excellent defenders across the board. Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., a five-star recruit out of Philadelphia, leads the class as the No. 1-ranked outside linebacker in the class, and is joined by fellow linebacker Barrett Carter from Suwanee, Georgia.

On the offensive side, Clemson has the No. 2-ranked running back in Will Shipley, the No. 3 receiver in Beaux Collins and the No. 1-ranked tight end in Jake Briningstool.

All in all, Clemson now has 14 total commitments with Page on board, 12 of whom are ranked in the ESPN 300. Before Page's commitment, Clemson had the No. 6-ranked class, behind Ohio State, Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee and LSU.