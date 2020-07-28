Oklahoma has a playoff streak but Texas has quarterback continuity. Brad Edwards dives into the data to explore the likeliest outcomes in the Big 12. (3:03)

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has agreed to a new six-year contract with the school through the 2025 season, a source told ESPN.

The new agreement adds two years to Riley's contract, which still must be approved by Oklahoma's board of regents, which meets this week. The Athletic first reported the new agreement for Riley.

Oklahoma increased Riley's salary to $6 million annually in January 2019. His previous agreement included $700,000 bonuses for each year he remains at OU, as well as annual salary increases of $150,000. His 2019 salary of $6,384,462 ranked ninth among FBS coaches, according to USA Today's database.

Earlier this month, as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the athletic department announced it implemented budget cuts of approximately $13.7 million, including a 10% salary reduction for any employee earning $1 million or more per year. A school spokesperson told ESPN at the time that the move impacted six people who have to take the pay cut.

Riley, 36, is 36-6 in three seasons as Oklahoma's coach with three Big 12 titles and three College Football Playoff appearances. He won Big 12 and AP coach of the year honors in 2018, and has mentored Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, as well as Heisman finalist Jalen Hurts.

Oklahoma's regents are set to review contracts for Riley and his staff of assistants, according to its latest meeting agenda.