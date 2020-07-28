Arizona has suspended junior offensive lineman Edgar Burrola for violating school coronavirus protocols.

Burrola confirmed the suspension on Twitter and said he stopped receiving his meal plan the day he was suspended. He also said his stipend has been taken away.

Burrola started six games at right tackle in 2019 and had shoulder surgery in January.

"If you're not going to pay attention to the protocol, wear a mask, all that other stuff, we can't have you around," coach Kevin Sumlin told the Arizona Daily Star.