Austin's public health authority said the city was "caught a little off guard'' by the recent announcement by Texas that the school planned to allow 50% stadium capacity at Longhorns football games this fall.

Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott spoke with county commissioners Tuesday, and said it's hard to imagine allowing a crowd of any size watch a game.

Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte wrote season ticket holders last week about plans to allow about 50,000 fans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, even as the state of Texas remains a national hot spot in the coronavirus pandemic.

Escott says having that many people in one place is a bit of a reach right now. School officials have noted the 50% limit is currently allowed under statewide rules.