Harvard running back Devin Darrington submitted his name for the transfer portal on Tuesday night, citing the Ivy League's decision to cancel all fall sports as a "big part" of his decision.

Darrington rushed for 734 yards and seven touchdowns and was named second-team All-Ivy League last season. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining and is on track to get his degree in May.

On July 8, the Ivy League became the first Division I conference to cancel sports this upcoming semester because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The transfer portal currently shows eight Ivy League players who have entered since the decision was announced.

"With the season canceling due to COVID, I wanted to enter the portal because I don't know if we're going to have a spring season or not," Darrington said. "To possibly have two years of eligibility at a Power 5 school while working on my master's degree is a great opportunity."

Darrington said he's had a number of schools reach out to him since entering the portal, including some from the SEC and ACC.

Darrington cautioned that all options are on the table, however, including returning to Harvard or even taking the semester off in order to preserve the year of eligibility.

"Nothing is set in stone yet," he said.