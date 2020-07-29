Arizona offensive lineman Edgar Burrola, who last week was suspended for violating the team's coronavirus safety protocols, acknowledged to ESPN.com that he violated policy on multiple occasions but said he was distrustful of the Arizona medical staff based on general skepticism about the veracity of the protocols the school follows as well as its handling of a 2019 injury.

Burrola, a redshirt junior from Las Vegas who started six games last season, is believed to be the first college football player to be disciplined for not adhering to safety measures because of the pandemic since players nationwide returned to campuses for voluntary workouts.

He confirmed to ESPN that he broke protocol on multiple occasions -- including showing up to the team facility without a mask and breaking a mandatory quarantine -- but also that he was considering sitting out the season because of his concerns.

"I don't feel comfortable with the school policies, and I let my [position] coach know that," Burrola told ESPN.com

Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said they have stressed to players that if they're concerned about their safety, they can choose not to participate.