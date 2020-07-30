Clemson added its second ESPN 300 prospect in as many days Wednesday when offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Pennington is the No. 213-ranked recruit overall and chose Clemson over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and LSU. He's a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive guard out of Evangelical Christian High School in Cordova, Tennessee, and joins defensive tackle Payton Page as the two ESPN 300 commitments for Clemson this week.

His commitment gives the staff three ESPN 300 offensive line commits with tackle Marcus Tate out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and center prospect Ryan Linthicum from Damascus, Maryland.

I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the sport that I love, and my grandparents for being there for me. I have decided to further my education and athletic career at The University of Clemson. #ALLIN @OLCoachCaldwell @coachski_ @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/cLcCxWRh7x — Dietrick Pennington (@Dietrick80P) July 29, 2020

The coaches were able to sign four ESPN 300 offensive line commits in the 2020 class as well, with the No. 1, No. 4 and No. 5 guards in the class in Mitchell Mayes, Bryn Tucker and Paul Tchio, as well as tackle Walker Parks.

That is two full classes of top-end offensive line recruits to help keep the line play consistent in the future. Prior to Page and Pennington's commitments, Clemson was ranked No. 6 overall in the class rankings, but the rankings have yet to be updated with both now in the class. With the two commitments, Clemson now has 15 total commitments, 13 of whom are ranked in the ESPN 300.