Colorado State is voluntarily pausing team activities to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, the school announced Wednesday.

CSU has has eight positive COVID-19 tests out of more than 140 administered since testing began last month. The entire team will be tested as early as next week, and Colorado State expects to resume activities within two weeks.

Earlier Wednesday, the state listed Colorado State athletics among its active outbreaks with eight positive COVID-19 cases and nine other probable cases.

"We are taking this step to voluntarily pause football activities to minimize the opportunity for this virus to spread any further," athletic director Joe Parker said in a prepared statement. "We will always put the health and safety of our student-athletes and community first, and while we are disappointed to see this spread occur within our program, we remain encouraged for the continued collaboration we have experienced with our University's Pandemic Preparedness Team, local, county, and state health officials."

Lori Lynn, executive director of CSU's health network, said in a statement that the school's decision was not mandated by state or county public health officials and is meant to "meet or exceed public health guidance."