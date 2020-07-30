The sideline area college football teams use to congregate will be extended by 20 yards this season and only one captain from each team will be permitted to participate in the pregame or overtime coin toss.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel announced alterations in football and other sports to accommodate for COVID-19 concerns this coming season.

The team sideline area currently extends from one 25-yard line to the other. Those areas will now span from the 15 to the 15. Currently, as many as four team captains can participate in the coin toss. That has been reduced to one, and only two officials will be allowed to participate.

In soccer, the penalty for spitting at an opponent has been increased from an ejection and one-game suspension to an ejection and two-game suspension. In volleyball, teams will not switch benches during a match.