The SEC presidents and chancellors on Thursday approved a 10-game, conference-only football schedule for the fall that begins on Sept. 26, sources confirmed to ESPN. The SEC title game is scheduled for Dec. 19.

The news was first reported by Al.com. Further details weren't immediately available.

The SEC became the fourth Power 5 conference this month to alter its schedule in order to provide more flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic, joining the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC. The Big Ten and Pac-12 previously said they would also play a conference-only schedule. The Pac-12 is expected to announce the specific details of its plan on Friday.

The ACC announced Wednesday it would use an 11-game schedule that includes FBS independent Notre Dame playing a full league schedule comprised of 10 conference games and one nonconference game -- a model that was impacted by the SEC's decision, which cancels the traditional regular-season rivalry games between the ACC and SEC: Georgia-Georgia Tech, Florida-Florida State, Ketucky-Louisville and South Carolina-Clemson.

The SEC's decision also canceled several other marquee nonconference matchups that had been scheduled for the fall, including LSU-Texas and Tennessee-Oklahoma.

The Big 12 is the lone Power 5 conference that hasn't determined its schedule for the fall, but their presidents are meeting on Monday and will consider four or five models, according to commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

On Monday, Louisana-Monroe athletic director Scott McDonald told ESPN that all 10 schools in the Sun Belt had entered the week with the hopes of playing a full, 12-game schedule, but that it was "certainly watching" the SEC.

With the SEC's decision to go to a conference-only schedule, Louisiana-Monroe lost games against both Arkansas and Georgia, totaling a loss of $3.2 million in guaranteed revenue from an operating budget of $15.5 million.

"It is certainly recoverable, but it's significant," McDonald said, "it's material. It's like in your household, if you suffered a cut in about 20 percent income, you'd have to make some decisions. Is it significant? Yes, but we certainly will continue on if we have to make those adjustments."

