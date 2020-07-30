Big 12 cancels virtual media day for Aug. 3

The Big 12 has canceled its preseason virtual media day, it announced Thursday.

The conference, which made the decision in the spring to cancel in-person media day because of the coronavirus pandemic, had planned to do a virtual event July 20-21. That had been moved to Aug. 3, with the intention of conducting the media day with coaches and administrators but no players.

The league said it has not yet determined if it would reschedule the event.

"There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. "A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the ongoing consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time."

The Big 12 has not yet made a decision on its football season. The league's members have expressed hope that they can play a 12-game season, but whether that is feasible is still uncertain.