Indiana's football team has resumed voluntary workouts after a two-week pause following six positive COVID-19 tests.

The school's medical advisory group approved the resumption of enhanced voluntary summer training. Players are now permitted to spend up to eight hours per week on strength training, six hours per week on meetings and film review, and six hours per week on walk-throughs.

The athletic department says it has conducted 480 tests, with 33 coming back positive.

Anyone with a positive result must isolate until further notice, and contact tracing measures must be established.

Anyone to be found in close contact with the person who tested positive also is quarantined until further notice.