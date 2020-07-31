The Pac-12 has approved a 10-game, conference-only fall schedule for football to begin on Sept. 26 with "a lot of built in flexibility," the conference announced Friday.

Each team will play five home and five road games, and the Pac-12 championship game will now be played Dec. 18 or 19. The conference title game will be held in a home-hosted model for 2020.

The Pac-12 reached an agreement with its partners for the conference title game to be played in 2021 and 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Games that can't be played on their scheduled date can be made up in teams' bye weeks or in Week 12 (Dec. 12).

Return-to-competition plans were determined following extensive consultation with the Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee, the league said.

"From the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have been committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to our athletic programs," Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a prepared statement. "The schedule and plans approved today and path to return to competition are subject to public health orders and will be taken in accordance with the health and well-being guidelines developed by our Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee.

"The schedule and return to play plans provide for maximum flexibility and the best opportunity to play all fall sports in an environment that prioritizes safety. At the same time, we will continue to evaluate the best available science, data and advice of public health officials as we make decisions and any required adjustments going forward."