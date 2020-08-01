Louisiana assistant offensive line coach D.J. Looney died suddenly on Saturday after suffering a heart attack during a team workout, the school announced. He was 31.

"At this time, the Department of Athletics asks that fans, friends and acquaintances of Coach Looney keep his family and the football program in their thoughts and prayers," the school said in a statement.

Looney, who grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, played on the offensive line at Mississippi State and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant there under former head coach Dan Mullen in 2011.

"The entire Mississippi State Family is deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of one of our very own in D.J. Looney," Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen said in a statement. "D.J. was an outstanding student-athlete and coach and an even better person. He had such a positive personality, attitude and always a smile on his face. D.J. will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him."

Looney had coaching stops at Georgia, Central Arkansas and East Mississippi Community College before joining the Louisiana staff under coach Billy Napier before the 2018 season.