Northwestern stops workouts after positive test

Northwestern has paused workouts after one player tested positive for the coronavirus, the team said Monday.

Workouts will be on hold until Wednesday at the earliest. The player who tested positive is self-isolating, while those who were in close contact with him must test negative before being cleared to return to activities. Northwestern held its last workout on Friday.

"Medical staff will implement the university's rigorous contact tracing and quarantine protocols to protect the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff," Northwestern said in a prepared statement.

The Big Ten has yet to confirm when its teams can open preseason camp. Four other Big Ten programs -- Ohio State, Michigan State, Indiana and Rutgers -- have paused workouts after players tested positive for the coronavirus.