Oklahoma Sooners senior linebacker Caleb Kelly, who missed most of 2019 recovering from a knee injury, suffered another serious knee injury in practice on Monday.

Kelly, a fifth-year senior from Fresno, California, also missed the first 10 games of 2019 with a torn ACL. Expected to miss the season, he worked to rehab in time to play in the season's final four games, maintaining his redshirt, and made seven tackles.

He has appeared in 41 games with 160 tackles at OU.

The injury was first reported by SoonerScoop.com and confirmed by ESPN. Kelly also cited SoonerScoop's report on Twitter.

The 6-2, 234-pound Kelly was expected to move inside and help replace Kenneth Murray, who was selected in the first round of this year's NFL draft.

Kelly graduated in May from OU, and is currently working on his master's in administrative leadership.