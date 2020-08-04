Indiana State has paused football workouts for two weeks after six players tested positive for COVID-19.

Coach Curt Mallory told players, coaches and support staff that everyone must quarantine for 14 days. The athletic department issued a news release, saying none of the six players participated in Sunday's March for Justice because they -- and those in close contact with them -- had already been isolated.

The Sycamores also said the players do not live on campus.

Indiana State is at least the third team from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, a traditionally strong Football Championship Subdivision league, to pause workouts. "Our doctors and training staff instituted and followed strict protocols on monitoring and testing student-athletes,'' athletic director said Sherard Clinkscales.

Big Ten member Indiana University just resumed voluntary workouts Friday following a two-week suspension after six participants also tested positive for COVID-19.