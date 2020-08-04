The Big 12 presidents and chancellors approved a scheduling model that will include nine conference games plus one nonconference game, multiple sources within the league told ESPN on Monday evening.

The conference is expected to put out a release with further details on Monday, but one source said the season could begin in mid or late September.

The nine-plus-one model was the preferred model presented to the board, which considered several options.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby had told ESPN last week that the board would be armed with all of the information it needed to make a decision if that's what it wanted to do.

Every Power 5 conference now has determined its scheduling model for the season, but the Big Ten has yet to release the details of its conference-only schedule.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione told ESPN that the Sooners still plan to play their rivalry game against Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

"We expect to play that game in the month of October," Castiglione said. "The only reason we'd have to look at another venue is if something developed that the Cotton Bowl was unavailable for whatever reason."