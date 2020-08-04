Heather Dinich details the SEC's decision to play 10 conference-only games, in addition to the ACC's plans and Big 12's expectations. (1:42)

The SEC has pushed back the first allowable start of football practice from this Friday to August 17, the conference announced on Tuesday.

The change comes after the conference approved a 10-game, conference-only schedule last week that aims to kick off the season on September 26 rather than the original start date of September 5.

Schools will be allowed up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs beginning Friday and running through August 16.

The new calendar, which the conference says was developed based on recommendations from the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, provides a total of 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time starting on August 17.

According to the announcement, the new calendar allows for more days off and fewer practices than permitted under current NCAA rules.

Schools will be required to provide a five-day acclimation period with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads.