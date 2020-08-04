The NCAA has officially approved a transfer waiver for Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec, the school announced Tuesday.

Jurkovec signed with Notre Dame coming out of high school. He was the No. 129 recruit overall in the 2018 class and ranked ninth among dual-threat QBs by ESPN.

Jurkovec figures to be the starting QB for Boston College this season, under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley. He'll lead a veteran offense that includes one of the country's top offensive lines. The BC quarterback job opened when incumbent Anthony Brown transferred to Oregon this offseason.

In two seasons as the backup to Ian Book, Jurkovec appeared in eight games, completing 12-of-17 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2019 season.