Florida Atlantic starting quarterback Chris Robison is no longer with the program, a team spokesman confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Robison's name did not appear on FAU's preseason roster issued Tuesday. The school provided no other details about his departure.

He helped lead the Owls to a Conference USA championship in 2019, passing for 3,701 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. Robison recorded 6,234 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in two seasons with Florida Atlantic.

In August 2017, Oklahoma dismissed Robison for an unspecified violation of team rules; he transferred to Florida Atlantic weeks later and sat out the 2017 season. He was suspended for spring practice in 2019 after being accused by a student of sexual battery in December 2018. The student decided to withdraw the complaint and not press charges, and FAU reinstated Robison in June 2019.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Robison's name did not appear in the NCAA's transfer portal.