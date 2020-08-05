Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian's new contract, which includes a raise to $2.5 million per year, was approved by the school's board of trustees on Wednesday.

According to USA Today database, that is more than nine Power 5 head coaches (including Brian Kelly of Notre Dame) were paid in 2019.

Sarkisian, who was originally scheduled to make $1.65 million annually, was a top target of Colorado's coaching search before he withdrew his name from consideration in February.

His new contract runs through Feb. 28, 2023.

Sarkisian, who was previously a head coach at Washington and USC, joined Alabama as an analyst in 2016 and returned as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season, when he helped to produce the second-best offense in college football in terms of points per game (47.2).

On July 2, Sarkisian underwent successful heart surgery.

Among the deals announced on Wednesday was that of new director of sports performance David Ballou, who has given a two-year deal that will pay him $500,000 this season and $525,000 the next. Strength and conditioning coach Matt Rhea, who replaced longtime assistant Scott Cochran, was given a two-year deal that will pay him $450,000 this season and $475,000 the next.

The terms of the new deals were agreed to in February but were not presented for the Board of Trustee's approval until Wednesday.

Alabama is scheduled to begin preseason practice on Aug. 17.