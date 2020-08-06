The Mountain West announced Wednesday plans to have its football teams play an eight-game conference schedule and up to two nonconference games, starting Sept. 26.

The decision was part of the conference's revised plans for fall sports in 2020.

The Mountain West championship game, scheduled for Dec. 5 at the site of the division winner with the best record, will be pushed back to Dec. 12 or 19.

Olympic sports in the conference will play only within the league, and competition will also begin Sept. 26.

The conference said Wednesday's decision was "designed to allow additional time to monitor ongoing developments related to the status of the COVID-19 virus, continue all necessary preparations for the potential return to competition and retain the opportunity for student-athletes to participate in their respective sports."

"The health and welfare of our student-athletes and campus communities continue to be paramount in our decision-making process," said Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson. "The modified fall structure as presently configured allows flexibility and time for our athletic programs to be in the best possible position to play collegiate sports this season. There is still a lot of work to be done and many important decisions to be made. Today's announcement provides a path forward as we navigate the weeks ahead."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.