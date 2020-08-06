Eight UCLA football players tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to campus in early July, a source familiar with the testing confirmed to ESPN.

The school did not announce the positive tests, per university policy, and they became public Wednesday only after Los Angeles Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer revealed them in a news conference while talking about spread of the coronavirus on college campuses in the county.

"We know that there is at least eight players that are confirmed positive," Ferrer said. "They are testing all of their close contacts and continuing to do that investigation. We're helping with that. We're continuing to make sure that everyone who is a close contact is quarantined."

According to UCLA, that process is complete. The school confirmed Wednesday it doesn't have any student-athletes in quarantine. The county policy is to place anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 into quarantine for 10 days and any of their close contacts in quarantine for 14 days.

Neither UCLA nor crosstown rival USC is able to gather in large groups in the current phase of reopening that the schools are approved for.

"At this time, colleges and universities should not be bringing student athletes together on campus to participate in team sports," according to a statement from the L.A. County Department of Public Health. "The State of California continues to state in-person higher education should remain closed statewide, except where supporting essential workforce activities, including but not limited to providing housing solutions, COVID-19 response, and training and instruction for the essential workforce.

"The state has released no additional information specific to collegiate sports. Until we receive further information, college sports teams should not gather and practice together."