Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore announced on Thursday that he is opting out of the college football season and will begin preparing for the 2021 NFL draft.

The news comes on the heels of several star players opting out, including Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Miami defensive lineman Greg Rousseau, Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman and Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley.

Moore, a former All-American who missed much of last season with an injury, is No. 32 on Todd McShay's list of top NFL prospects.

Moore announced his decision to opt out via Twitter on Thursday, citing the "unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in."

The 5-foot-9 Moore caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2018. He also rushed 21 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first true freshman consensus All-American in Big Ten history.