Six Maryland football players are opting out of this season because of coronavirus concerns, including quarterback Josh Jackson and offensive linemen Austin Fontaine and Johnny Jordan, coach Mike Locksley told reporters on Friday.

Several reserve players also announced their intent to opt out, including defensive lineman Jalen Alexander, defensive back Vincent Flythe and linebacker T.J .Kautai.

Jackson, a senior who started nine games for the Terps last year after transferring from Virginia Tech, threw for 1,274 yards and 12 touchdowns, completing 98 of 207 passes (47.3%). He played in 10 total games last year and missed two because of injury.

Maryland added Alabama transfer quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to its roster in May, but is still waiting on the status of his NCAA transfer waiver request to find out whether he can play immediately. A school spokesman said they expect to have an answer in the next few days. The younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has three years of eligibility remaining because he competed in five games and didn't preserve his redshirt year.

With Jackson opting out, and Tagovailoa's status in limbo, the Terps enter summer camp with second-year quarterback Lance LeGendre, who was part of the 2019 class. This offseason, quarterback Max Bortenschlager transferred to FIU and Tyrrell Pigrome transferred to Western Kentucky.

Last season, Maryland quarterbacks combined to have a 32.9 Total QBR, second worst among Power 5 teams, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Only Northwestern was worse.

Jordan's decision will also be impactful, as the senior is one of the team's leaders and helped navigate the group through the death of former teammate and offensive lineman Jordan McNair. Last year he started six games at center. Fontaine played in all 12 games last year as a redshirt freshman with six starts at right guard.