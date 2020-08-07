Three North Carolina defensive backs have opted out of the 2020 football season, citing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The school confirmed Friday that D.J. Ford, Bryce Watts and Javon Terry will all sit out this season, leaving a sizable hole on the Tar Heels' depth chart.

Ford was considered a potential starter at safety, where he was set to battle senior Myles Wolfolk, who was returning from injury. Terry, a sophomore, was largely a special-teams contributor last season.

Watts transferred to UNC from Virginia Tech last year and sat out the 2019 season as a redshirt. He was expected to contribute at cornerback.

A UNC spokesman said no decisions have been made on future eligibility for the three players, but all will remain on scholarship.

North Carolina is ranked No. 19 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll, and is set to kick off its season Sept. 12 vs. Syracuse. The Tar Heels held their second practice of fall camp Friday.