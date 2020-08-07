Heather Dinich details the SEC's decision to play 10 conference-only games, in addition to the ACC's plans and Big 12's expectations. (1:42)

The SEC announced each school's additional two league football games on Friday, highlighted by Florida traveling to Texas A&M and Tennessee's trip to Auburn if the upcoming season is played.

The SEC voted earlier this month to play a 10-game league schedule this season with no nonconference games. The full schedule will be released next week.

The SEC added two games each with a not-yet-defined system in which the league tried to make its 14 teams' schedules as balanced as possible. Each SEC school normally plays eight league games -- all six divisional opponents, a permanent cross-divisional opponent and a rotating cross-divisional opponent.

"We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19."

Defending national champion LSU, which faces Florida annually as its permanent cross-divisional foe, added a home game against Missouri and will also play on the road at Vanderbilt.

Alabama, which was already scheduled to face Georgia this season as its rotating cross-divisional foe, will pick up a home game against Kentucky and a road game at Missouri as its two additional league games. The Crimson Tide will face four of the top 13 teams in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll: No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 LSU, No. 11 Auburn and No. 13 Texas A&M.

Georgia, which already was playing Alabama and Auburn from the SEC West, will meet Mississippi State at home and Arkansas on the road. The Bulldogs will play only three SEC teams ranked in the preseason coaches' poll. Florida's slate in 2020 will include games against Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M, all ranked in the top 13 of the preseason coaches' poll.

Tennessee's two additional league games will come against Texas A&M at home and Auburn on the road, meaning the Vols will play five games against teams ranked in the top 13 of the coaches' poll.

Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee were the only three teams in the league to each have two teams ranked in the preseason coaches' poll added to their schedule.

"We already owned the nation's strongest 2020 football schedule and with these additions to our SEC only schedule, we now own the most challenging schedule in the history of college football," Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement.

It won't be an easy first year for four new SEC coaches. Arkansas will play six teams ranked in the preseason coaches' poll in Sam Pittman's first season; new Mississippi State coach Mike Leach's team will play five, including road games at Alabama, Georgia and LSU; first-year Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's squad also will play five; and Eli Drinkwitz's Missouri team will face four teams -- Alabama, Florida, Georgia and LSU -- ranked in the top eight of the coaches' poll.

The SEC's league-only schedule is slated to kick off on Sept. 26, and teams can begin practice on Aug. 17.

Below is a complete list of each school's two additional games: