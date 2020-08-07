Conference USA approves 8+4 schedule for 2020

Conference USA has approved a 2020 schedule that includes eight conference games and up to four nonconference games, the league's board announced Friday.

Each member can determine its non-league schedule. Conference play will kick off for some teams Sept. 12, and the league championship game is set for Dec. 5 but can be moved later. The league did not reveal specific matchups and dates for games.

Marshall was set to be the first Conference USA team to open the season, but its Aug. 29 game at East Carolina is being moved to September, ECU confirmed on Friday.

The Conference USA board also approved testing protocols for its teams, which must be matched by non-league opponents.