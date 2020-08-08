American Athletic Conference athletes have reportedly circulated their own proposal to multiple schools within the conference, listing 10 concerns, including coronavirus safety issues and a percentage of revenues, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

SI obtained the document, which also requests "hazard pay" and demands student-athletes in other conferences have requested. Pac-12 players were the first to come up with a document listing demands, and players from the Mountain West and Big Ten followed. SI cited multiple sources saying the movement started at UCF.

One source, who spoke to ESPN on the condition of anonymity, said UCF has postponed the start of practice until Tuesday because several players raised concerns. The source added that it was not a uniform movement across the team, and a few players were inspired to speak up after reading the Pac-12 document.

UCF officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. AAC commissioner Mike Aresco did not return a phone call for comment.

Multiple American schools told ESPN they had not seen the document as of Saturday morning.

UCF was supposed to start practice last Thursday but did not offer a reason the start of practice was delayed.