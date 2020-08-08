Pittsburgh Panthers star defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman has opted out of the 2020 football season to focus on the 2021 NFL draft, he said on social media Saturday.

He is listed as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the position rankings by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

"This past year has been crazy for so many people," Twyman said in his post on Twitter. "It makes you realize you have responsibilities beyond yourself. That's why I have decided to opt out of the 2020 season and declare for the 2021 NFL draft, and to return home to be with my family.

"This isn't about COVID-19. This is about my family's needs, now and in the future."

Twyman had 10.5 sacks and 41 tackles en route to becoming an All-ACC first-team selection as a sophomore last season.

Twyman went on to thank Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, coaches and fans, and he said he plans on returning to the university in the future to complete his degree.

"I want to thank Panther Nation for their love," he said. "I will miss running out of that Heinz Field tunnel and hearing 'Thunderstruck.'"