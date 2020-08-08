College players opting out of the 2020 fall football season

At least one player from every Power 5 conference has opted out of the 2020 college football fall season. Some have listed safety concerns while others have chosen to focus on the NFL draft rather than risk injury or illness.

Here are the athletes who have opted out of the 2020 season.

ACC

Ben Wyatt, Duke

Jacob Rimmer, Duke

Jamarcus Chatman, Florida State

D.J. Ford, North Carolina

Triston Miller, North Carolina

Javon Terry, North Carolina

Bryce Watts, North Carolina

Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh

Cooper Dawson, Syracuse

Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

Big Ten

Ra'Von Bonner, Illinois

Jalen Alexander, Maryland

Vincent Flythe, Maryland

Austin Fontaine, Maryland

Josh Jackson, Maryland

Johnny Jordan, Maryland

T.J. Kautai, Maryland

Jacub Panasiuk, Michigan State

Jordan Reid, Michigan State

Justin Stevens, Michigan State

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Micah Parsons, Penn State

Rondale Moore, Purdue

Big 12

KJ Martin, West Virginia

Pac-12

Kevin Doyle Jr., Arizona

Pat Nunn, Washington State

Kassidy Woods, Washington State

SEC

Chandler Wooten, Auburn

Mark Fox, South Carolina

Jordan Rhodes, South Carolina

Oren Milstein, Vanderbilt

Group of 5/Independents

Jomaious Williams, New Mexico State

DaQuon Godfrey, UAB

Jernard Phillips, USF

John Waller, USF