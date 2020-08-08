College players opting out of the 2020 fall football season

At least one player from every Power 5 conference has opted out of the 2020 college football fall season. Some have listed safety concerns while others have chosen to focus on the NFL draft rather than risk injury or illness.
Here are the athletes who have opted out of the 2020 season.
ACC
Ben Wyatt, Duke
Jacob Rimmer, Duke
Jamarcus Chatman, Florida State
Gregory Rousseau, Miami
D.J. Ford, North Carolina
Triston Miller, North Carolina
Javon Terry, North Carolina
Bryce Watts, North Carolina
Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh
Cooper Dawson, Syracuse
Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
Big Ten
Ra'Von Bonner, Illinois
Jalen Alexander, Maryland
Vincent Flythe, Maryland
Austin Fontaine, Maryland
Josh Jackson, Maryland
Johnny Jordan, Maryland
T.J. Kautai, Maryland
Jacub Panasiuk, Michigan State
Jordan Reid, Michigan State
Justin Stevens, Michigan State
Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
Micah Parsons, Penn State
Rondale Moore, Purdue
Transfer QB Taulia Tagovailoa has been granted a waiver to play this season for Maryland which has six players opting out of the upcoming season, including QB Josh Jackson. https://t.co/Sqn4c9eoDW— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 8, 2020
Big 12
KJ Martin, West Virginia
Pac-12
Kevin Doyle Jr., Arizona
Pat Nunn, Washington State
Kassidy Woods, Washington State
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich told WR Kassidy Woods that aligning with the Pac-12 player unity group would create "an issue" with the program, according to a recording of phone call obtained by the Dallas Morning News. https://t.co/I8Ou4zssBI— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 3, 2020
SEC
Chandler Wooten, Auburn
Mark Fox, South Carolina
Jordan Rhodes, South Carolina
Oren Milstein, Vanderbilt
Group of 5/Independents
Jomaious Williams, New Mexico State
DaQuon Godfrey, UAB
Jernard Phillips, USF
John Waller, USF