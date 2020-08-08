        <
          College players opting out of the 2020 fall football season

          At least one player from every Power 5 conference has opted out of the 2020 college football fall season. Some have listed safety concerns while others have chosen to focus on the NFL draft rather than risk injury or illness.

          Here are the athletes who have opted out of the 2020 season.

          ACC

          Ben Wyatt, Duke

          Jacob Rimmer, Duke

          Jamarcus Chatman, Florida State

          Gregory Rousseau, Miami

          D.J. Ford, North Carolina

          Triston Miller, North Carolina

          Javon Terry, North Carolina

          Bryce Watts, North Carolina

          Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh

          Cooper Dawson, Syracuse

          Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

          Big Ten

          Ra'Von Bonner, Illinois

          Jalen Alexander, Maryland

          Vincent Flythe, Maryland

          Austin Fontaine, Maryland

          Josh Jackson, Maryland

          Johnny Jordan, Maryland

          T.J. Kautai, Maryland

          Jacub Panasiuk, Michigan State

          Jordan Reid, Michigan State

          Justin Stevens, Michigan State

          Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

          Micah Parsons, Penn State

          Rondale Moore, Purdue

          Big 12

          KJ Martin, West Virginia

          Pac-12

          Kevin Doyle Jr., Arizona

          Pat Nunn, Washington State

          Kassidy Woods, Washington State

          SEC

          Chandler Wooten, Auburn

          Mark Fox, South Carolina

          Jordan Rhodes, South Carolina

          Oren Milstein, Vanderbilt

          Group of 5/Independents

          Jomaious Williams, New Mexico State

          DaQuon Godfrey, UAB

          Jernard Phillips, USF

          John Waller, USF