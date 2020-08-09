Florida added a top-50 prospect to its 2021 recruiting class on Sunday when ESPN 300 cornerback Jason Marshall announced his commitment to the Gators.

Marshall is the No. 42-ranked prospect overall and the No. 2 corner in the country. He's a 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect out of Miami Palmetto High School in Miami, and he's one of four ESPN 300 recruits from the same high school.

Two of his teammates, defensive tackles Leonard Taylor and Savion Collins, are committed to Miami, while ESPN 300 safety Corey Collier Jr. is uncommitted. Collier is expected to announce his commitment on Monday and is down to Florida, Miami and LSU.

Many thought Miami had a good shot with Marshall because of the Hurricanes' efforts recruiting him combined with his teammates committing to the program, but Florida had been making a push of its own.

Florida already had an excellent class prior to Marshall's commitment, but it now has 11 ESPN 300 prospects in the class. That includes eight ESPN 300 prospects from the state of Florida and three from the state of Georgia. Marshall is now the highest-ranked commitment in the class, followed by quarterback Carlos Del-Rio, the No. 58-ranked recruit overall, and defensive end Tyreak Sapp, ranked No. 112 overall.

Prior to Marshall's commitment, Florida held the No. 8-ranked class overall.