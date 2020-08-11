College football world reacts to Big Ten postponement amid coronavirus pandemic

The Big Ten announced on Tuesday the decision to postpone its college football and fall sports seasons with the hopes of playing in the spring.

The announcement comes more than a month after the Ivy League became the first conference to cancel all fall sports with an eye toward playing in the spring, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Players and others around college football expressed their thoughts about the news on social media.

Smh.. — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 11, 2020

If there's anything certain about this time it's that I know I chose the right school. Through everything @OSU_AD @ryandaytime and everyone else on staff had our back and fought for our best interest. Can't say the same for others on the outside and that's the sad truth #GoBucks — Ruck (@Jeremy_Ruckert1) August 11, 2020

Was reflecting yesterday and thought I would share some thoughts for younger athletes. I'm glad I was taught this from great players at an early age. #CantWaitToPlayAgain pic.twitter.com/FQDTrcO7ME — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) August 11, 2020

I want to thank OUR LEADERS -



President Johnson, @OSU_AD, @ryandaytime



They did EVERYTHING they could to FIGHT for these players!! — Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) August 11, 2020

"I think right now, like a lot of college football fans, just kind of devastated by the news."



-@KirkHerbstreit gives his reaction to the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports pic.twitter.com/EM5swOc9v4 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 11, 2020

If Covid is still around in the spring (which I'm sure it will be) what's the difference? Then it's going to get delayed again.. Now seniors gotta make a decision, Do We stay and play or do We declare??? Such a messed up situation for us 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️.. All I can say is God be with us🙏🏽 — T.Boogi3 (@TrevonSidney) August 11, 2020

I'm hurting rn... but I know God has a plan🙏🏽 — L U K E F O R D🇺🇸 (@lukeford82) August 11, 2020

KEEP POLITICS OUT OF FOOTBALL. WE WANT TO PLAY — Josh Imatorbhebhe (@JoshBhebhe) August 11, 2020

The Big Ten has postponed its football season.



With the Big Ten pushing back its season, there will be fewer than 500 regular-season games this fall.



The last time there were fewer than 500 major-conference games in the fall was in 1943. pic.twitter.com/NjgucYwfKg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 11, 2020

🤬 — Teradja Mitchell (@teradja_) August 11, 2020

A staff member from a prominent Big 10 program just told me he is "pissed. Sad. Speechless. Shocked. All mixed into one." Says the players are devastated. — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) August 11, 2020