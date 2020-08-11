        <
          College football world reacts to Big Ten postponement amid coronavirus pandemic

          McFarland: Big Ten avoiding liability by postponing fall football season (1:08)

          Booger McFarland discusses the Big Ten Conference's decision to postpone the fall football season. (1:08)

          3:03 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Big Ten announced on Tuesday the decision to postpone its college football and fall sports seasons with the hopes of playing in the spring.

          The announcement comes more than a month after the Ivy League became the first conference to cancel all fall sports with an eye toward playing in the spring, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

          Players and others around college football expressed their thoughts about the news on social media.