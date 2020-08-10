Former college football and NFL coach Howard Schnellenberger suffered a subdural hematoma from a recent fall and is currently recovering at a rehabilitation center, Florida Atlantic University announced.

Schnellenberger fell at his Boyton Beach, Florida, home and suffered the injury, which is a collection of blood outside the brain. He was transferred to the rehab center after a stay in the hospital.

"Our prayers are for a full and speedy recovery," Beverlee Schnellenberger, his wife of 61 years, said in a statement. "Howard has been working with a medical staff that has been my lifeline during a time that doesn't permit visitation."

Howard Schnellenberger, 86, finished his college coaching career at FAU after the 2011 season and was the school's inaugural coach in 2004 after starting the program. He also coached Miami, Louisville and Oklahoma.

He led Miami to its first national championship in 1983 after the Hurricanes finished 11-1, capped off by a victory over Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. Overall, he was 141-133-3 in 24 seasons.

He also coached the Baltimore Colts in 1973-74, going 4-13 overall before being fired in 1974 after an 0-3 start.