The Mountain West is postponing its fall sports season because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, sources told ESPN.

League presidents met Monday afternoon to finalize the decision. Stadium first reported the move.

The Mountain West is the second FBS conference to postpone football and other fall sports, joining the Mid-American Conference, which voted to so Saturday morning. A source said the postponement is indefinite, although the Mountain West will look to the spring as an option for football and other fall sports.

Last week, the Mountain West announced a football schedule model that included eight conference games and up to two non-league games at each member's discretion. The schedule was set to begin no earlier than the weekend of Sept. 26.

Sources told ESPN on Sunday that the vast majority of Big Ten presidents favor postponing the fall season, although the league had not taken an official vote as of Monday afternoon. Pac-12 presidents are set to meet Tuesday and discuss the most recent health information around the pandemic and possibly vote on the fall sports season.