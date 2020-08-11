Ohio State lost a commitment from its 2021 class on Tuesday when ESPN 300 defensive end Tunmise Adeleye announced he was backing out of his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Adeleye is the No. 39-ranked recruit overall and the No. 6-ranked defensive end in the class. He's a 6-foot-3, 250-pound prospect out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and was the fourth-highest-ranked commitment in Ohio State's class.

Adeleye hasn't said who is at the top of his new list, but he has had contact with Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Florida, among other schools.

The Buckeyes still have defensive end Jack Sawyer, the No. 1-ranked recruit overall, committed, but losing Adeleye does hurt the class. Adeleye, Sawyer and ESPN 300 defensive tackle Mike Hall made for an outstanding defensive line class.

The staff still has plenty of time to find another defensive line recruit to fill that spot, and the coaches still have the No. 1-ranked class overall. Alabama is close behind at No. 2.

Even with Adeleye's decommitment, Ohio State has 16 ESPN 300 commitments, including Sawyer, No. 1 running back TreVeyon Henderson, the No. 4-ranked pocket-passing quarterback in Kyle McCord and Jayden Ballard, the fourth-best wide receiver.